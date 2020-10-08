Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $457,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

TJX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.26. 194,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,427,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

