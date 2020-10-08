Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $285,000 Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 82,324 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 412.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.03. 3,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,796. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84.

