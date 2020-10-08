Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $2,215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,482. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

