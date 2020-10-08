Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $453.08. 30,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.66 and its 200 day moving average is $369.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $455.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

