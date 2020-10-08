Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after buying an additional 2,340,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,021,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after purchasing an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.05. 257,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12.

