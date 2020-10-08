Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.40. 107,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $364.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

