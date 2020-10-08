Clarus Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,975. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

