Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

