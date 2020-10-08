Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 2,306 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $46,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $228.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $227.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

