Clarus Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 661.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 24,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 154,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.43.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

