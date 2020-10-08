Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 72 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,986 shares of company stock worth $38,336,132 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $490.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,153. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $486.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.