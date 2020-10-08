City Holding Co. Sells 325 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

