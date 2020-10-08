City Holding Co. Sells 230 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at $879,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Trane in the first quarter worth about $533,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trane by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,109,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,687,000 after buying an additional 357,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $381,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.56. 17,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,604. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21. Trane has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Trane’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

