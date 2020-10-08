City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,982.2% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 68,188 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

IWV stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.90. 597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,621. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $209.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

