City Holding Co. Purchases 645 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SYSCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,038. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 176.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

