City Holding Co. Purchases 500 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $184.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $208.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

