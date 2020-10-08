City Holding Co. Purchases 3,249 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

City Holding Co. grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.22. 140,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,899. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

