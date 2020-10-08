City Holding Co. Purchases 2,149 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $114.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,273. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

