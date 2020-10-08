City Holding Co. Purchases 1,739 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 400,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.87. The stock had a trading volume of 218,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

