City Holding Co. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,530,338. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

