City Holding Co. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 43,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 791,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,004,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

