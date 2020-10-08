City Holding Co. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 676,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,234. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

