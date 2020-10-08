City Holding Co. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 60,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,559. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.81. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.