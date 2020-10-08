City Holding Co. Has $2.71 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,323,881. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

