City Holding Co. Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.61. 129,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,321,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.39. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

