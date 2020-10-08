City Holding Co. Grows Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AFLAC by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AFLAC by 4.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.16. 73,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

