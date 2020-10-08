City Holding Co. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,221,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,983,000 after purchasing an additional 559,576 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 433,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after purchasing an additional 382,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.64. 56,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,027. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $232.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.03.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

