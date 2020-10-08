City Holding Co. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 538,145 shares of company stock valued at $165,428,390 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $345.49. The company had a trading volume of 125,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,859. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

