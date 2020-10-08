City Holding Co. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 1,402,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.