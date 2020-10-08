City Holding Co. Buys 295 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,542,000 after buying an additional 577,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 539,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,382,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.15.

VRSK stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,497. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $193.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

