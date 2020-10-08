City Holding Co. Buys 2,470 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.48. 386,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. The stock has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

