City Holding Co. Buys 2,166 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $429,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 9,096.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.39. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,566. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.