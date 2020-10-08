City Holding Co. Buys 1,292 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 1,827.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,185,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,251,000 after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,444. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

