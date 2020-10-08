City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

City Holding Co. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.33.

CMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.67. 27,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $223.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

