City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,104,801. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.