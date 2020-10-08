City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

City Holding Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $23.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,482.64. 69,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,530.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,413.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

