City Holding Co. Acquires 810 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 104,568 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

ABT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 147,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,121. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

