City Holding Co. Acquires 3,820 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.9% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,722 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $141.66. 149,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,771,540. The company has a market cap of $399.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.90 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

