City Holding Co. Acquires 220 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.98.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.60. 194,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.