City Holding Co. Acquires 215 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.85.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 130,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average is $152.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

