Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,944,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.78. 651,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,909,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

