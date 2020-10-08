CIBC Trims Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Target Price to $0.40

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $0.40 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.75% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,725. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

