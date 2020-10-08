CIBC Trims Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Target Price to $0.40

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $0.50 to $0.40 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.75% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,725. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.