CIBC Lowers Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target to $4.00

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at CIBC from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Frontera Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

FECCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

