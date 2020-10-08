CIBC Cuts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $2.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 142.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 2,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,960. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

