CIBC Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $3.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEYUF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 48,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,218. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

