CIBC Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $141.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.56.

Shares of CNI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $109.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

