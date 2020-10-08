China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Trading Down 2.6%

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 1,309,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 967,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.06.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

