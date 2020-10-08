CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Shares Up 3.7%

CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.92 and last traded at $65.92. Approximately 576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

About CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBUMY)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the cement, lightweight building material, glass fiber, composite material, and engineering service businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA NATL BLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.