Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,610 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.34. 6,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,525. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

