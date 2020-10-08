Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 6,609 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.60. 248,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767,509. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

